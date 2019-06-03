Valencia man accused of concealing a loaded unregistered gun in car

Deputies on patrol arrested a Valencia man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in public after allegedly finding a loaded, unregistered gun in his car.



On Saturday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were carrying out a patrol check of Pico Canyon Park when they spotted a parked van with expired registration.



“When deputies made contact with an individual, adult male, at the van, he told them that the van was unregistered, as he just bought it,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect, described by arresting deputies as a 32-year-old man who works in marketing, was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of having an unregistered gun in a vehicle, a felony, and on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded gun in public.



Deputies learned that the man, identified to be suspect Alexander Vineyard, 32, had a firearm in his vehicle that was also unregistered, Miller said.



