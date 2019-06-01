Woman with face tattoo steals Apple watches

A woman with a face tattoo reportedly stole four Apple watches from a T-Mobile store in Canyon Country Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Department officials.



The initial call about a robbery at the cellphone carrier store came in at 4 p.m., located on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road across from Shangri-La Drive, according to Sgt. Wane Waterman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The alleged suspect was described by witnesses on the scene as a black female, heavy-set, with a face tattoo and wearing a gray and red hoodie, Waterman said.



“Nobody has been detained,” Waterman said at approximately 4:50 p.m. “She fled in an unknown direction.”



No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

