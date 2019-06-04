Yard worker suffers electrical shock working on sprinkler system

A man doing yard work at his home in Canyon Country suffered an electrical shock Tuesday afternoon and was rendered unconscious after making contact with exposed sprinkler system wires.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to initial reports of an unconscious man at a home on the 27900 block of Calypso Lane, near Steinway Street, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.



“The call originally came in as an unconscious person but was upgraded when the first (firefighters) to respond found it to be an electrical shock,” Bennett said.



Firefighters reporting finding someone performing cardiopulmonary rescue efforts on the unconscious man when they got to the scene.



“This person was doing yard work and was working on the sprinkler system,” Bennett said. “There were exposed wires.”



The man was rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



When asked if firefighters reported the man regaining consciousness, Bennett said the report from the scene by firefighters did not say.



