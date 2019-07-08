Alleged assault on deputy results in Newhall man’s arrest

An alleged attempt to harm a Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputy with a deadly weapon Sunday night in Newhall resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect, sheriff’s officials reported.



Mark Palacios, of Newhall, could face charges, including assault on an officer and resisting arrest, after the suspect allegedly advanced toward a deputy with a knife, according to Lt. Eric Lasko with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“Deputies responded to a call for service, and once they arrived at the location, they found the suspect had a knife in his hand,” he said. “The suspect raised the knife above his shoulder while advancing toward one of the deputies.”



The incident occurred on De Wolfe Road in Newhall sometime before 8:55 p.m., he said.



Law enforcement was able to de-escalate the situation and the suspect eventually dropped the knife, which was then removed from the scene by responding deputies, said Lasko.



“Deputies had to use minimal force to take him into custody. The suspect received minor injuries and was treated at Henry Mayo (Newhall Hospital), and then booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,” he said.



No deputies were injured as a result of the incident, according to Lasko.



Palacios was being held at the station Monday in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s arrest records.

