Another Friday night with the Summer Sunset Concert series

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series continues with music-filled evenings on Fridays, featuring Sgt. Pepper this week.



Sgt. Pepper, is a L.A.-based Beatles tribute band who play with the same vintage instruments and amplifiers used by the Beatles to get to as close as possible to what a Beatles performance would have sounded like, according to event organizers.



For more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts a free weekly sunset concert at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music, as well.



All concerts are scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays until Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

