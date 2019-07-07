Calendar of Events: July 7, 2019 to July 21, 2019

ONGOING

FF Mondays, 10 a.m. A Toddler Storytime at the Children’s Stage, with various children’s booksread to toddlers and parents. Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. Info: stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2642

Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Developed by Kaufman Foundation and based on the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over a million cups of coffee, the free 1 Million Cups event is designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs. American Family Funding, 28368 Constellation Road, No. 398. Info: 1millioncups.com/santaclarita

Wednesdays, 5 p.m Enjoy food from some of L.A.’s best food trucks at the Valencia Summit HOA Food Truck Fest. Tables and chairs will be available. Valencia Summit Homeowners Association Clubhouse parking lot, 24600 West Del Monte Drive, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/644082939374546

Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to noon Open to the public, the Gibbon Conservation Center offers guided tours with no reservations are required. The center is closed on rainy days and some major holidays. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for teens and students, $10 for seniors, $5 for children between the ages of 6-12, children under 5 years old are free. Gibbon Conservation Center, 19100 Esguerra Road, Santa Clarita. Info: gibboncenter.org

FF Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hug the cows, rub the pig’s tummy and cuddle the turkeys at the Gentle Barn. Pay with a donation of $22 for adults or $12 for kids. Tickets are nonrefundable, but rain checks are available upon request. The Gentle Barn, 15825 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Info: gentlebarn.org/california/

EVENTS BY DATE

Patriotic Sundaes Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies

Sunday, July 7, 2-4 p.m The Sierra Hillbillies will celebrate Independence Day and keep cool with ice cream sundaes on July 7 with caller Dennis Youngon squares and John Downing cuing rounds for our Patriotic Sundaes Dance. The dancing begins with rounds at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Casual dress is welcome. Visit www.sierrahillbilles.org

FF Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m. to noon Designer and puppeteer Steve Troop will teach wonderful and creative class combines the craft of puppet making and with the skills of performing and none of the stage fright. Ages 9 to 16. Class runs Tuesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 1. $210. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/509804466225477

Thursday, July 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in a salute to local veterans for their leadership in our business community and dedicated service to America at the annual Patriots Luncheon Members: $65, non-members: $75. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Dr, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SCVC&evid=47578249&fbclid=IwAR3gxz9VDe_upjale9Cxh3RAB2dnsyFAs6LSI5YZmPYKPLkNSINOdMQrxBE

Friday, July 12, 8-11 p.m. Come to Hart Park for a free movie under the stars: “Aquaman.” AvenuesSLS.org will be selling snow-cones, popcorn, candy and drinks. Bring your chairs, blankets, towels, and everything you need to be comfortable. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: friendsofhartpark.com

FF Saturday, July 13, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Join local realtors for a family night of fun for charity. Bowling for the Spotlight Arts Center, whose vision is to create a community hub that promotes visual and performing arts of all mediums. With $15 entry fee, getbowling shoes and a ball, free sodas, cash bar, plus dinner from the Epic Tacos food truck. Info: [email protected], facebook.com/events/677138162745864/

Saturday, July 13, 8-10 p.m. Leslie Berra is back and joining her is a cast of the greatest vocal talents from across our valley. Enjoy an evening of your broadway favorites with a collection of the finest singers in our valley: the Leslie Berra Singers. All proceeds go to support the SCSF Educational Outreach Program, providing free and low cost programming to our local schools. $35. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/266187870847441/?event_time_id=266187874180774

Tuesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. Leading NeoTech Products since 1991, president Craig McCrary will be sharing his story providing supplies for NICUs, PICUs, pediatric oncology and home health markets around the world, making a difference with groundbreaking products that benefit patience and clinicians. $20 for an early bird ticket, $100 to be a beverage sponsor, $300 to be a food sponsor, $30 for last minute guests. 28410 Ave. Stanford, Santa Clarita. Info: startupgrind.com

FF Monday, July 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curtain Call Performing Arts will be holding its three-day workshop for visitors to learn guitar performances, 50s dance numbers and scenes from the hit movie “Back to the Future.” You will develop new skills, learn from working artists and build lasting friendships in a cooperative environment that puts FUN first! Curtain Call Performing Arts, 20655 Soledad Canyon Rd Unit 31, Saugus. Info: curtaincallpa.com/summer

FF Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Safety Town is a child-size city that will be assembled in the school’s multipurpose room, with traffic camp will learn about lights, street and stop signs, striped walkways, crosswalks and streets. $150. West Creek Academy, 28767 W Hills Dr., Santa Clarita. Info: santaclaritaoptimistfoundation.org/safetytown

Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and Pukuu Cultural Community Services, aspiring artists can learn how to budget their business, create a portfolio, reach their audience, market and price art and more. California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Pkwy, Valencia. Info: forms.gle/3UN8P2B9aPWy2nSP7

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to noon Come to this SCV Water Gardening Class and learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise, and still have a landscape that meets your needs. SCV Water, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: yourscvwater.com/event/gardening-class-the-basics-of-sustainable-landscaping/

Saturday, July 20, 4-9 p.m. The Crawl is coming! This pub crawl will feature three rounds of trivia with 75 questions in total. Dress up as your favorite “Game of Thrones” character, order themed drinks and win prizes. $15 for early bird tickets, $18 for general admission and $25 for last minute guests. Alchemy, 24501 Town Center Dr Suite 101, Valencia. Info: facebook.com/events/308978060054045/

Saturday, July 20 at 7 p.m. Concerts in the Park will feature Prussia to Santa Clarita! Prussia is a 4-piece funk powerhouse based out of north Hollywood, Calif. Fronted by a dynamic female vocalist and grooving rhythm section, they are known for their electric live performances and unique blend of blues, funk, and soul. Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/concerts_in_the_park

FF Sunday, July 21, 2-3 p.m. It’s time to relive another “cool” travel adventure with Placerita Canyon Nature Center docent Nikki Dail. She’ll talk about Belize and take you to the Cayes, fly over the Blue Hole, tour the Belize Zoo, explore Mayan ruins, and get rescued after being trapped inside a flooded cave, while learning about the flora and fauna along the way. Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/2283160858470626/