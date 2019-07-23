Children’s Bureau to host foster care information seminar

Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in Southern California, plans to hold a foster care information meeting on Aug. 17 for those who would like to learn more about what it takes to foster a child.



Of the 64,000 children in foster care in California, Los Angeles County’s foster care population exceeds 21,000 children, with 200 foster children waiting to be connected to a family to be adopted, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Children’s Bureau.



Children’s Bureau offers a comprehensive foster care and adoption program, which provides the resources parents need to foster or foster-adopt a child, and they are in need of “resource families” for children in foster care while attempting to reunify the children with their birth families or to get them adopted.



Children’s Bureau welcomes any potential resource parents, regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.



After qualifying, families receive training and support throughout the process, per the release.



A family currently in the program advises those interested “to come into it with an open mind and an open heart. Be prepared to care beyond anything you could have ever imagined,” the release read.



The information meeting is expected to help families understand if they have the ability and resources to help a child in need.



The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Children’s Bureau, located at 27200 Tourney Road, Suite 175, in Valencia. Those interested can request an information packet or application via the website at all4kids.org/program/foster-care.



For more information or to RSVP, call 661-208-4212 or email [email protected].

