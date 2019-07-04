CHP led on high-speed motorcycle pursuit through SB 14

Tammy Murga
file photo. flashing SCV Sheriff Station patrol lights.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a high-speed pursuit involving a motorcycle on southbound Highway 14 and onto southbound Interstate 5. 

“The call came in at 3:35 p.m. and the driver is wanted for (speeding),” said Conley Dion with the CHP.

The motorcycle reached speeds as high as 120 mph, according to Dion.

Traffic conditions were reported to be light and no injuries or crashes were reported in connection with the incident as of 3:55 p.m., he added. 

The pursuit is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Tammy Murga

