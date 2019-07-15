City shares energy-saving tips for the summer

With the summer well underway, the city of Santa Clarita is sharing with residents information on how to save energy.



“With hot temperatures come high energy bills from air conditioning, pool pumps and electronic devices. Electricity costs more on hot summer afternoons, especially between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.,” read a statement from the city Wednesday.



Below are some tips to save energy and money as provided by the city:



Adjust your thermostat: During peak hours, or when you’re not home, remember to set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher.



Consider an energy-efficient smart thermostat system: A WiFi-enabled smart thermostat is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to reduce your electricity usage to help save on air conditioning costs.

Pre-cool in the morning: Open the windows in the morning to pre-cool the house and keep windows and doors closed during the heat of the day to prevent the loss of cooled air.



Clean or replace your air filter: A dirty filter forces your air conditioner to work harder, wasting money and energy.



Keep cool with ceiling fans: Running a ceiling fan while your air conditioning is on (when you're at home) will allow you to raise your thermostat about 4 degrees but still feel comfortable.



Delay heat-producing activities: ​ To avoid heating up your home on hot days, postpone using ​ heat-producing appliances like the oven, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer until cooler times of the day. Turn off television screens and computers when not in use.



Run full loads and wait until after 6 p.m.: Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when fully loaded, and wait until after 6 p.m. to use these and other major appliances.

Unplug electronics: Unplug battery chargers, power strips (those without a switch) and other equipment when not in use.

For more information, visit greensantaclarita.com.

