COC receives grant to expand online Career Technical Education offerings

In an effort to help College of the Canyons increase its online class offerings and lower the cost of textbooks, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office awarded COC with a grant worth up to $500,000.

COC was one of 70 community colleges to receive the grant that will be used to fund the expansions in online career technical education offerings and provide technical support for open educational resources and zero textbook cost programs, according to a news release from the college.

“The grant will provide resources to increase access, improve quality, and eliminate textbook costs to four of our high-quality online pathways,” said Brian Weston, the college’s director of distance and accelerated learning. “Our online career technical offerings provide a clear path for students to take the next step towards success and pursue a rewarding career.”

College leaders intend to use more than $400,000 of the grant to expand online career technical education offerings and add additional open educational resources courses related to architecture, water system technology and other subjects, the news release stated. The college’s award also includes nearly $100,000 to provide technical support to other colleges across the state that received similar grants.

Along with the new classes that will be offered in the coming semester, Dean of Learning Resources James Glapa-Grossklag said, “This new grant permits us to assist colleges across the state in bringing the benefit of OER to their students — particularly in fields that lead to employment in high-demand fields.”