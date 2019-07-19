Cocktails on the roof announce tickets are for sale

WiSH Education Foundation officials announced the organization’s annual Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Sept. 6.

Once again being hosted by the WiSH Education Foundation, officials say the money raised by the night will go to its mission statement of helping the more than 22,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels has said the organization’s main focus in the past few years has been improving students’ access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEAM, programs and equipment.

“We get to see kids use the equipment, and the kids keep saying thank you because of the difference,” said Daniels. “It’s the coolest thing ever.”

For the fifth annual event, there will once again be food, cocktails, music, dancing and the opportunity to purchase private lounges (that this year come with two VIP tickets), according to Daniels.

In addition, this year will have raffle prizes, including shopping sprees at Macy’s, and a silent auction, Daniels said.

The event is set to take place on the top level of the Macy’s Parking Garage at the Westfield Valencia Town Center from 8-11 p.m.. Sponsors of the event, or VIPs, or being given 30 minutes of early access beginning at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $95, designated driver tickets are $65 and tickets are $105 at the door. A private lounge, which event organizers are calling a “home base” for the party, costs $1,000 and can seat eight to 10 people.

Tickets can be found at www.cocktailsontheroofscv.org and you must be 21 years or older to attend. Officials say those in attendance can leave their vehicle in the garage at night and/or take alternate transportation to and from the party.

Those looking to be a sponsor can contact Daniels at [email protected]

“Everybody has a good time, and we invite the entire community to come out and dance with us until the DJ shuts us down,” said Daniels. “What a great thing to do: to party for a cause.”