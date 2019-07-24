College of the Canyons selected to participate in PLACE Initiative

College of the Canyons is the only community college selected to participate in the PLACE initiative, which college officials said is a collaborative network of academic and community partnerships that focus on civic-engagement and public-humanities work.



The Partnerships for Listening and Action by Communities and Educators initiative is organized by Bringing Theory to Practice, which is an independent project established in 2003 in partnership with the Association of American Colleges and Universities, according to its website. Bringing Theory to Practice seeks to make undergraduate education holistic and transformative to students of all backgrounds and interests.



“It is a tremendous honor to have been the only community college chosen to participate in this exciting initiative,” said Patty Robinson, COC’s faculty director of community engagement initiatives. “We look forward to working together with the other 10 educational institutions selected in developing community-based action plans and learn from one another.”



Other colleges and universities selected to participate in the PLACE initiative:

Rutgers University-Newark

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Elon University

Greensboro College

Guilford College

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University

University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Pitzer College

University of LaVerne

USCV

The entire initiative is supported by a two-year, $800,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to the Association of American Colleges and Universities.

For more information about Bringing Theory to Practice , college officials said to visit bttop.org