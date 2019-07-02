Congresswoman sits down with The Signal

Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, visited The Signal Tuesday to host a conversation with The Signal’s editorial board and discuss the work she’s completed during her first few months as a representative of the 25th Congressional District.

Accompanied by members of her district staff, Hill touched on a number of topics pertinent to the district, including:

Casework

In Hill’s first six months in office, there have been 204 constituent cases opened and 72 constituent cases completed.

More than 50 success stories have resulted, according to a packet outlining Hill’s accomplishments, including separate occurrences that allowed veterans to recuperate lost veterans benefits.

Hill also said her office employs a grant specialist, whose purpose is to help local agencies receive extra funding and grant opportunities.

“We’re confident this could make a real difference,” Hill said during the meeting.

Legislation

Along with the casework, Hill has also been busy working on multiple pieces of legislation during the 116th Congress.

One of her first legislative actions was the introduction of a bipartisan bill that attempted to protect whistleblowers and weed out government corruption while also promoting accountability.

Hill added Tuesday that she also noticed a provision hidden in an IRS reform bill that would prevent the IRS from developing a free tax filing program. She said she immediately went to work demanding action and, “in the end, the harmful provision was stripped out of the Taxpayer First Act…”

The bill has already passed the House and Senate and awaits the president’s signature.

Leadership

Hill has six leadership positions that she said allow her to advocate for the 25th Congressional District from a position of strength.

Whether it’s as a co-chair of the Equality Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition Task Force on Housing, Hill said, “I think we’ll be leading the way (in the future).”