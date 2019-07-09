Containment set up after gun call in Canyon Country

A containment was set up in Canyon Country after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife and it was thought that a dog may have been shot Tuesday evening.

The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. of a domestic incident. However, deputies are unable to confirm details at this point, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“It is unconfirmed if suspect has a firearm or not at this time,” Miller said. “We received information that he possibly may have one, so deputies are taking the necessary precautionary measures.” This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.