Containment set up after gun call in Canyon Country

A containment was set up in Canyon Country after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife and it was thought that a dog may have been shot Tuesday evening.

The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. of a domestic incident. However, deputies are unable to confirm details at this point, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“It is unconfirmed if suspect has a firearm or not at this time,” Miller said. “We received information that he possibly may have one, so deputies are taking the necessary precautionary measures.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.