Cook begins serving 14 years for gunpoint robbery in Castaic

A cook who lives in Castaic recently began serving a 14-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to one count of robbery, a felony.



Hector Efrain Hernandez, 26, began serving his sentence two weeks ago when he was admitted to the North Kern State Prison.



“He pleaded no contest on June 4, to one count of second-degree robbery and was sentenced to 14 years in state prison,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.



Hernandez was arrested a year ago for robbing a 40-year-old man at gunpoint.



On Aug. 4, 2018, shortly after 3 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 31500 block of Castaic Road for reports of a robbery at gunpoint.



“The suspect was arrested, and a semiautomatic handgun seized,” Sgt. Daniel Dantice said at the time of the arrest.



After a brief preliminary hearing in December, Hernandez was ordered to stand trial.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

