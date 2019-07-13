Cricket teams play at Central Park, raise money for local charity

Four local cricket teams, including two associated with the Santa Clarita Cricketers, competed in a tournament in Central Park on Saturday in order to play a game they love for a good cause.



Over the last 12 years, the cricketers have worked to connect other amateur teams across Los Angeles County and play each year, which has remained consistent for the past three years according to Kiran Gururaj, one of SCC’s directors.



By gathering teams to compete, the SCC also raises money during each tournament and donates to a particular charity or organization in the service of helping others. Last year, the SCC donated to firefighters across the valley. Saturday’s game raised money for the Los Angeles Chapter of Child Rights and You.



Varnica Singh, CRY America Los Angeles action center lead, said she was grateful for SCC to organize the tournament, even under Saturday’s hot weather, and help send their proceeds to CRY.



“I’m really thankful and want to work with them next year,” Singh said.



“Our goal has been to have a fun-filled day of cricket and get some money in and give it to charity,” Gururaj said.



The game of cricket also shares several similarities with the game of baseball.



“If you see – except the ball bouncing on the ground – you have pretty much the same field set up,” Gururaj said. “This is 360-degrees. In baseball, you have a diamond and it’s like a sector, right? But it’s still 11 people playing and someone pitching, someone striking, but there’ll be two strikers instead of four bases.”



Sujit Dhareshwar, a player from the SCC’s Blue Khiladis team, also noted the similarities between the two sports, from using a batting tool to hit the ball, the field’s layout in a more circular – rather than a diamond – shape and needing people to catch the ball. In cricket, though, there’s no mitt.



“The idea is the same at the end of the day,” he said. “You have to stop the ball.”



Dhareshwar moved to Santa Clarita two years ago and actively looked for nearby cricket teams, having grown up playing the game in India.



“When I moved here, I was trying to look for folks who play,” he said. “So I used to drive around, literally, in the morning or in the afternoons.”



As he’s found who to play with, he’s also introduced the game to his son, who is already fascinated with playing baseball.



“This is how you make friends. You move around, play different sports,” Dhareshwar said. “I love sports in general, so I don’t mind playing anything in any other areas too, like baseball. I coached my son too.”



To learn more or connect with the SCC, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/SantaClaritaCricketers/.