Deputies try to issue warning to driver, discover drugs, cash and a pipe

After attempting to stop a driver in Newhall over a traffic violation, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies reportedly discovered a stash of drugs, cash and paraphernalia.

In a Facebook post published Tuesday, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials said the situation began just before 6 p.m. when deputies attempted to warn a man about a traffic violation.

“That was until they saw drug paraphernalia right in plain sight,” the post said.

The driver was eventually arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the post. Close to $200 in cash was recovered from the vehicle, along with a scale, pipe and other drug-related apparatus.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released, according to Lt. Ignacio Somoano at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.