Missing Saugus man found in Lancaster

A Saugus man who went missing Saturday was found the next day in Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail.



Detectives issued a Nixle alert asking for the public’s assistance in locating Aaron Christopher Altieri, who was last seen on the 24500 block of Peachland Avenue in Newhall at 10 p.m. Saturday. The news release said 30-year-old Altieri suffers from depression, and his family was concerned about his well-being.



“He was located up in Lancaster,” said Lt. Derrick Ballentine of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “We got the notice he was fine.”



Ballentine said he was found in good condition by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies and did not appear to be at any risk as previously stated.



A follow-up alert from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Detail thanked the public for their assistance in finding him.