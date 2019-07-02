Detectives investigating Newhall jewelry shop burglary

Detectives continued a weekend investigation Tuesday searching for suspects in connection to reports of a burglary at Jewelry Repair Center on Friday night.



The suspects took a cash register carrying U.S. currency and numerous items of jewelry, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



At the time of the report, the jewelry store didn’t have an estimate on how much jewelry was stolen, she added.



Deputies started their investigation Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. to take a burglary report and found glass shattered.



“The door on the business had the glass smashed,” said Miller. “The burglary allegedly took place sometime during the night.”



The business, located on Lyons Avenue in Newhall, appeared to be open Tuesday with the front door covered by a wooden board.



The owner of the shop, who wished not to be named or disclose details, said Tuesday afternoon, “I don’t know much (information) for sure yet, but I’m not happy about it.”

