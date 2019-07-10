Detectives seek information in identifying massage parlor robbery suspect

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Newhall massage parlor last month.

On June 27, deputies responded to reports at the Red Lantern massage parlor on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue about 1:40 p.m. to reports of a robbery.

A suspect had reportedly walked in, received a massage, and when it came time to make a payment, decided to use a credit card. But there was a problem with the card, according to law enforcement officials.

“He was attempting to make payment but then lifted his shirt revealing the butt of a handgun, and robbed the business,” said a press release distributed by sheriff’s officials on Wednesday.

According to officials, they are treating this incident as an armed robbery. The suspect has been described as a male, 5 feet, 11-inches tall, hispanic in his 20’s with a thin build.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burrow at 661-255-1121 ext. 5138.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.