Education in Santa Clarita: Colleges, Courses, and More

If you are looking forward to getting your high school diploma somewhere near LA, then you should definitely consider studying in Santa Clarita, California. With a population of 300,000, the city has a fast-growing and robust economy, as well as a large number of top employers, such as Honda Performance, ITT Aerospace Controls, Flextronics, Frontier Toyota, Novacap, etc. Since it is still developing, there is a high demand for high-qualified employees.

Housing and education-related expenses are the two main concerns for all students, which is why SC can become a cheaper alternative to Los Angeles. According to Rentcafe, the average rent price in Santa Clarita ranges from $1800 – $2300, while in LA it stands at $2300 – $2800. SC universities offer a wide range of grants, state aids, interest-free loans, and reduced tuition fee programs. For example, more than half of the students in the College of Canyons receive financial aid that covers their tuition fees. Besides writing the essays and completing home assignments, the majority of students prefer to do part-time jobs to cover their tuition fees.

The city of Santa Clarita is a great place to start one’s career in. Being the 3rd biggest megalopolis in Los Angeles County, it can provide prospective students with an affordably priced advanced education system and inexpensive housing. As the demand for educated employees is now higher than ever, Santa Clarita can become a springboard for your subsequent career.

In this article, we will provide a short overview of Santa Clarita colleges, as well as employment opportunities available for young graduates there.

Higher Education in Santa Clarita

The Master’s University

The Master’s University (TMU) is a fundamentalist Baptist school that offers graduate degrees in Biblical Counseling, Biblical Studies, Business Administration, and Education. In 2016, The Wall Street Journal ranked TMU #1 for being the “right choice” of higher education institutions among the country’s 4,000 universities and colleges. What this means is that of all the surveyed students in the United States, the graduates of the Master’s University answered “yes” when they were asked whether they would choose the same university if they could start over.

The Master’s University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in Political Studies, Biological And Physical Studies, Kinesiology, Communication, English Language, Mathematics, Music And Performance Arts, Business Studies, Computer, and IT Sciences Biblical Studies And Classical Liberal Arts. In TMU students can choose their own schedule and easily adjust it with their internship or part-time job. Should they have any special needs, they can always count on the assistance of financial and alumni student advisors.

California Institute of Arts

California Institute of Arts (CalArts) is known internationally for being a game changer in the education of professional artists. Today, it offers more than 70 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in visual, performing, media and literary arts. California Institute of Arts is one of the few educational institutions in the US that provide its students with affordable prices, financial aid and tuition fee waivers.

CalArts offers a comprehensive education for a new generation of artists. The range of available graduate programs includes Collaborative Keyboard, Choreography, Composition and Experimental Sound Practices, Character Animation, Creative Writing, Design and Production, Experimental Animating, Film and Video, Interactive Media and Performance, Percussion, Scene and Sound Design, Stage management, World Music Performance, etc.

College of the Canyons

College of the Canyons (COC) is a nationally recognized leader in combining education with economic development, job retention, and creation of employment opportunities. COC provides its students with a well-rounded education that will help them come up with innovative ideas, gain hands-on experience and acquire up-to-date information. The fact that the college is state-owned and located in the center of Santa Clarita Valley makes it very attractive for students from the neighboring cities. College of the Canyons offers associate degrees and certificate programs and currently has more than 23,000 students. It also provides online courses for individuals willing to obtain their degree via the Internet or just try one of the available courses before enrolling.

COC offers a wide range of study programs, including Kinesiology and Athletics, Math, Science and Health, Technology, Business, and Arts. Its highly successful intercollegiate sports team prides itself on providing Division I Level with student-athletes every year. The college also supports economic growth and innovations by encouraging its students to come up with solutions to the existing community problems. Creative ideas are supported and financed.

What’s After Graduation?

After obtaining your diploma, you will be able to choose from a wide range of job offers in Santa Clarita. According to the ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary in the city ranges from 23,330$ to 135,600$. There are more than 7,000 jobs available for graduate students there. However, if you are not satisfied with the employment opportunities in Santa Clarita, you can always go to Los Angeles where you will definitely be able to find a job of your dream.