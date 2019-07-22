Family friend accused of kicking couple’s toddler

A Los Angeles man was arrested Friday on suspicion of child cruelty for allegedly kicking the 2-year-old son of his friends while attending a party in their house.



Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Special Victims Bureau said Monday the alleged attack happened two months ago.



“The suspect attended a party at a friend’s house on the 18000 block of Vista Del Canon, ” he said Monday, noting the suspect was described as a friend of the family.



“The parents of a 2-year-old boy awoke to (the sound of) their 2-year-old son screaming,” he said. “They saw the suspect kicking this 2-year-old in a hallway. They removed the suspect from the house and then took the victim to an area hospital with minor injuries.”



On Friday, shortly after 8 a.m., detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Amar A. Singh, 40, of Los Angeles, on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury, a felony.



Singh, who was identified by arresting deputies as an IT technician, was located near his workplace in Manhattan Beach.



An investigation into the alleged incident discovered that on the night it reportedly happened, the suspect “had too much to drink and had passed out in the hallway,” Hudson said.



“When the 2-year-old boy allegedly bumped into the suspect, the suspect proceeded to strike and kick the boy,” he said.



Singh was taken into custody with bail set at $100,000.



Records maintained by the LASD’s Inmate Information Center show Singh was released on bond shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.



