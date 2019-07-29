Family welcomes 11th child born at Henry Mayo

While the Connell family moved away from Santa Clarita almost 10 years ago, they continue to return to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for all their medical care — including the birth of their 11th child this past week.



On Thursday, Brandi Connell gave birth to Daniel Thayne Connell, a 7-pound, 13-ounce baby boy, and all 11 — seven girls and four boys — were delivered at Henry Mayo.



“We are grateful for the trust the Connell family has put in us over the years,” said Megan Bosworth, clinical manager of maternity services at Henry Mayo.



Scott and Brandi moved their family to Bakersfield years ago, but Scott continues to work in the Santa Clarita Valley.



“We come to Henry Mayo because of the nursing staff and doctors,” Brandi said. “As soon as we walk in the door, they wrap their arms around us. We’ve had nothing but good experiences, and we have such a warm, comfortable feeling — you can’t help but come back again and again.”



Whether it was when Scott had vertigo and Brandi was worried, or when she went into labor, she said the staff were always just a phone call away. An off-the-clock nurse even came in to be with the family when Brandi went into labor.



“Honestly, it’s so comforting that you can call them and ask for your nurses to support you and help you with your next journey,” she said as her voice shook and she began to cry. “It’s so nice to be able to call and say, ‘I need you, can you be there for me?’”



Brandi wants the hospital to know how appreciative they are, thanking them for being such a blessing, and said she will continue to make the drive to Henry Mayo for everything the family needs.



“If you find doctors that you like that speak your language, it’s the best feeling,” Brandi added. “Why would we go anywhere else?”

