Felon arrested for illegally having tear gas

A convicted felon found lounging on a couch by a dumpster Saturday was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, possessing drug paraphernalia and, because of his prior convictions, illegally possessing tear gas.



On Saturday, around 4 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were patrolling the parking lots on 24800 block of Orchard Village Road where they spotted a man on a couch inside a dumpster area.



“They recognized the individual as a person that the business had reported as trespassing on prior incidents,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“As they were making contact with the suspect, they noticed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view, and a can of pepper spray,” she said.



The suspect, Miller said, is prohibited from possessing pepper spray as he has several prior felony convictions.



Deputies arrested a 48-year-old man they reported as being unemployed.



The suspect was detained and placed in the jail cell at the SCV Sheriff’s Station with bail set at $26,250.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

