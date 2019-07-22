Gunshots related to rattlesnake sighting prompts law enforcement response in Acton

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies patrolling Monday night responded quickly to sounds of gunshots in an Acton neighborhood and discovered a resident shooting at a snake.



Around 9:23 p.m., multiple shots were heard on the 31000 block of Cedar Crest Drive, followed by yelling, according to Lt. Mike Marion.



“Deputies in the area heard the shots and then yelling, which prompted them to respond. Deputies didn’t know if it was for domestic violence,” he said.



Deputies discovered, “One resident was shooting a handgun at a rattlesnake, which might have caused the co-resident to scream,” Marion said.



The parties related to the incident were initially detained pending an investigation and after cooperating, law enforcement determined that no crime was committed. No arrests were made, said Marion.

