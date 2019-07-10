Head-on collision sends one to the hospital

First responders transported one patient to the hospital after a head-on collision in Valencia Wednesday.

Witnesses on the scene reported that a four-door vehicle hopped the center median on the 23000 block of Valencia Boulevard, and collided with a four-door black Toyota Camry.

The call came in at 6:35 p.m. and emergency personnel were on the scene by 6:39 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melinda Choi.

“We transported one patient,” said Choi.

Traffic on Valencia Boulevard was temporarily delayed on both sides as first responders worked to clear debris, investigate the scene and transport the patient. Lanes soon reopened shortly after 7 p.m..

While witnesses on the scene reported seeing at least one individual on a curb, speaking with deputies, officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station had not returned calls for comment on whether any suspects had been detained or a cause for the collision was known as of 7:35 p.m..