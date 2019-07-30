Hiker rescued from rugged hilltop in Newhall Pass

A hiker was plucked from a ridgeline of rugged hills in the Newhall Pass on Tuesday as temperatures pushed towards triple digits at midday.



Just before 1 p.m., paramedics and other first responders were alerted to a hiker in distress between the Michael D. Antonovich Open Space and East and Rice Canyon.



They were dispatched to the 24300 block of The Old Road near the East Canyon Motorway, Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said.



Shortly before 1:15 p.m., rescuers including the crew on Rescue Helicopter 16 spotted the hiker and made plans for extraction, Lim said.



“At 1:22 p.m., they got him out,” he said.



