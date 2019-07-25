Burglars sought in weekend Saugus heist

Local sheriff’s detectives are hoping the public can identify three men suspected of burglarizing a Saugus business early Saturday.



Images of the three suspects were captured by video surveillance cameras.



Image of truck captured by video surveillance. Image courtesy SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The burglary happened early Saturday at a business on the 22500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, in Saugus, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspects left the scene in a mid- to late-1990s Dodge Ram truck, extended cab, Miller wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

The truck had heavy paint damage or oxidation on the hood and roof of the cab, she reported.

Anyone with information that identifies the suspects can call Deputy Juan Muralles at 661-255-1121 ext. 2322. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through www.LACrimestoppers.org, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

