Local author to host book launch on moon landing’s 50th anniversary

Though Karen Jameson didn’t realize it right away, the launch of her first children’s book, “Moon Babies,” correlates directly with the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Jameson, who said she fell in love with picture books through her time teaching elementary school and raising her children, had always dreamed of becoming an author, and thought, “Some day, I’ll write a book.”

When she was nearing retirement, she finally decided the time was right and joined the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators so she could learn how to write for children.

In 2016, she had written her first book, “Moon Babies,” a bedtime book about “a secret little moon world where baby moons grow up,” she added.

“People over the ages have been fascinated with the moon,” she added. “I grew up at a time when the NASA space program was going on, and I remember as a kid, when the first astronaut walked on the moon … So, (‘Moon Babies’) just fuels the imagination about moons and what could be.”

The book “Moon Babies” by Karen Jameson will be featured at Barnes and Noble in Valencia on July 20, 2019. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

Picture books take a long time to be published, according to Jameson, so “Moon Babies” is finally being released this month, ironically, in the same month as the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Jameson realized later that the book’s illustrator, Amy Hevron, even included a stuffed astronaut toy that one of the baby moons carries around throughout the course of the story, which is ultimately why she has decided to schedule her book launch and signing on the actual anniversary of the moon landing, July 20.

“It’s been a long journey, but I’m very excited to finally have the book in my hands,” Jameson said.

The launch event is expected to include a book signing, moon-related crafts and activities, as well as a book reading done by Jameson herself.

The “Moon Babies” book launch event and signing is scheduled 11 a.m. July 20 at Barnes & Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd., in celebration of both the book and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. For more information, visit karenljameson.com.