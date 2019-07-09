Los Angeles man suspected of carjacking, felony evading returns to court

A man from Los Angeles, who reportedly stole a car and led deputies on a foot chase last year, returned to court Tuesday.

Anthony Archuleta, 35, stands accused of violating a section of the California Vehicle Code that addresses driving with a “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, Archuleta is expected to return for a pretrial setting on July 16, according to Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Archuleta’s trial stems from an Aug. 16, 2018, incident that began when deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began pursuing a stolen vehicle at approximately 2:30 p.m., proceeding along Railroad Avenue to Soledad Canyon Road.

Deputies pursued a believed-to-be stolen black Honda Accord, which Archuleta was reportedly driving, until it eventually collided with a gray Honda accord in front of the entrance to Greenbrier Mobile Estates mobile home back on Soledad Canyon Road.

The black car T-boned the gray Accord, according to law enforcement officials, and the driver and passenger of the gray vehicle were injured.

Archuleta then reportedly fled on foot into the mobile home park, where he was found hiding in a shed by SCV Sheriff’s deputies, and subsequently arrested and booked by 8:30 p.m.

He is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,225,000 bail.