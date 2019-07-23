Man accused of breaking into ex’s home armed with box cutter

A Lancaster man accused of being armed with a box cutter when he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.



On Sunday, about 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 20500 block of Suzie Lane for a domestic violence-related call, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The victim and suspect were in a previous relationship together, she said.



“The victim reported that she awoke to the suspect in her house. The suspect had a box cutter in his hand, and the victim felt in fear for her safety,” Miller said.



When the alleged victim tried to call 911, the suspect forcefully grabbed the victim’s arms, allegedly, she said.



The suspect then left the woman’s home.



Responding deputies found the suspect hiding near a trash dumpster on the 28000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.



Deputies arrested the suspect, Eduardo Servin, a 28-year-old man who lives in Lancaster and who, according to deputies, is self-employed, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and domestic violence.



