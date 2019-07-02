Man charged with grand theft auto after Ferrari reported stolen

A 22-year-old man who was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of stealing a Ferrari in Canyon Country was found in violation of his probation for previous auto theft, according to law enforcement officials.



Cristian Trabanino, of Santa Clarita, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto, burglary and bringing narcotics into a jail facility as a result of the June 29 incident, according to information released Tuesday by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect was also found to be in violation of his probation conditions related to auto theft and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office Tuesday.



His arrest stems from an early Saturday morning incident when deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station recognized a vehicle matching the description of the reportedly stolen Ferrari at a gas station on Via Princessa and Sierra Highway, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.



Deputies learned that the driver was on probation for vehicle theft and had two warrants for his arrest totaling $75,000, she added. At the time of the arrest, the suspect said he did not have any illegal narcotics, but was later found to have methamphetamine when booked into the station’s jail, deputies said.



The suspect allegedly stole the Ferrari from the victim’s garage when it was left unattended with the keys, according to Miller.



“Never leave your car running when it’s unattended,” read a Facebook post by the station Saturday afternoon.



Trabanino was being held Tuesday in lieu of $140,000 bail, according to the station’s booking log.

