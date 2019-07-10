Man sought after containment in Canyon Country

By Emily Alvarenga and Perry Smith



A man is being sought by deputies after a lengthy standoff situation at a Canyon Country home Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident set up a containment area for several hours in Canyon Country that lasted into the early morning hours.

Deputies received reports that a man may have been armed in the home.

A containment was set up in the neighborhood surrounding a home on the 19100 block of Delight Street in Canyon Country, after Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies started investigating a report of a dispute.

No one was hurt and no one was transferred from the scene, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

The person of interest who was sought by deputies is currently outstanding, and considered a missing person-critical, according to station officials.

The initial call came in just after 9 p.m. of a domestic incident on the 19100 block of Delight St., near Whites Canyon Road.

After an hourslong wait for the person, deputies eventually broke down containment.

“It is unconfirmed if suspect has a firearm or not at this time,” Miller said Tuesday night during the reported incident. “We received information that he possibly may have one, so deputies are taking the necessary precautionary measures.”

Station officials were unavailable Wednesday morning to provide any information regarding the suspect, his whereabouts or if a weapon was found.

