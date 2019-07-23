Last week, more than 500 students and chaperones from Golden Valley High School boarded a Metrolink train from the Santa Clarita Station to Los Angeles Union Station to celebrate their high school prom. The special prom train service has been offered since 1995, and continued this year when students and chaperones took a trip via the Metro Red Line to an entertainment complex near Hollywood, where their prom was held. “For twenty-two years, Metrolink has been providing safe, affordable transportation to proms,” said Metrolink CEO Art Leahy. “It is our privilege and honor for parents and schools to trust us with transporting their students on this important night.” The prom train service provides a safe, reliable and more cost-efficient alternative to typical modes of transportation for prom, like renting a limo or charter bus, Metrolink officials said. The service also offers students a chance to de-stress on an otherwise stressful day. “Our community has been receptive to using this method of transportation,” said Golden Valley High School Principal Sal Frias. “It’s very reliable and more fiscally responsible, as well as less stressful than using bus service. Our school, students and parents are excited to make the train a part of our prom experience.” This is the third year that Golden Valley High School used Metrolink’s prom train service. To date, Metrolink has provided prom trains to thousands of high school students across the region. (Courtesy Art)

McLean works with Metro to move Antelope Valley Line study forward

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean is encouraging residents to join her in supporting added train service for those commuting anywhere along the Antelope Valley Line. 

On Wednesday, she advocated before the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Planning and Programming Committee for the line’s study — a year-long effort to improve rail service — to be presented to the full Metro Board. 

“The study identifies strategic improvements that can be constructed and phased in overtime to deliver regular and reliable service to the communities, like Santa Clarita, which are served by the Antelope Valley Line,” McLean said in a city news release Friday. “I am delighted to see that opportunities exist to provide bi-directional, 30-minute weekday service between Union Station and Santa Clarita in the near future.”

The 76.6-mile-long line has the third-highest ridership in Metro’s system with about 7,000 passengers daily utilizing up to 42 trains per day. Due to the mountainous terrain in the northern portion of the route, the average speed is approximately 40 mph, an estimated travel time of about two hours between Los Angeles Union Station and Lancaster. 

In April, the North County Transportation Coalition received updates on the AV line study, which offers three different scenarios to make service more frequent: one additional late evening train; two additional off-peak, round trips to provide hourly mid-day service; and improved peak service and semi-hourly, off-peak service.  

“Enhancements to this line will make public transit more accessible and efficient for our residents,” said McLean, who is asking that Metro prioritize the scenarios in the study to further identify funding that could reach $175.1 million in capital projects, according to an NCTC staff report. 

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority Planning and Programming Committee approved the study to move forward to the full board, which is slated to receive the presentation on the study at the meeting Thursday, July 25. 

The meeting is scheduled at 10 a.m. at One Gateway Plaza, 3rd Floor, Metro Board Room in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

Latest Stories