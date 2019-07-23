A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Multiple injuries reported in 5-vehicle pileup near Escondido

At least a half-dozen people are believed to be hurt following a five-vehicle pileup on Highway 14 at Escondido Canyon Road shortly after noon Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a multi-vehicle traffic collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 14, near Escondido.

“This was a traffic collision requiring advanced life support,” Fire Department spokesman Brian Stevens said.

Paramedics arriving at the crash site requested three ambulances to respond as well, Stevens said.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Latest Stories