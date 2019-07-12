Newhall School District hires new student support services director

The Newhall School District has announced that Kim Howe has been selected for the position of director of student support services.

According to district officials, the position Howe is fulfilling oversees a number of programs including student health, special education, suspension/expulsion and admission into transitional kindergarten and kindergarten.

“Howe’s experience and passion for continuing to collaborate with NSD teachers, parents and students will aid her well in carrying forward our tradition of excellence,” said Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel in a news release about the appointment. “We look forward to working alongside her and benefiting from the wealth of knowledge she brings.”

Before being named to the position, Howe had served as Meadows Elementary School’s principal for three years.

Before working at Meadows, she had spent two decades in the Clark County School District in Las Vegas. During her time with Clark County, she served as both an intermediate and primary classroom teacher, a reading and writing specialist, instructional coach, a project facilitator and coordinator in the student support services division and as an assistant principal, according to district officials.

She also helped design instruction and behavioral programs, and worked with project facilitators and behavior support specialists who mentored new special education teachers.

“Howe’s experience as an SSSD and IBSD coordinator, which included leading a team of project facilitators who coached elementary, middle, and high school administration and leadership teams, is especially valuable for her new role presiding over the Student Support Services Department,” the release said.