NextSCV: Westfield officials to discuss evolving retail experience

Young business professionals in the Santa Clarita Valley will have a chance Wednesday to learn about elevating the retail shopping experience at the upcoming NextSCV event.



An expert presentation, dubbed Relevant Retail, will offer attendees a look at how a multinational company like Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is implementing changes at the local Westfield Valencia Town Center as part of evolving the retail industry.



The event is offered by the SCV Chamber of Commerce’s NextSCV — which targets business professionals under the age of 40— and is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd.



Presenter Corrine Barchanowicz, senior general manager at Westfield Valencia Town Center, will also provide behind-the-scenes insight into the $20 million updates underway and the proposed $100 million renovations of the former Sears building into a new Costco, high-end theater and full-service gym.



Attendees will also have an opportunity to network after the presentation at The Dudes’ Brewing Co., located at the Town Center.



To register for the event, search “NextSCV” on eventbrite.com.

