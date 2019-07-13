Nonprofit representatives gather for ‘Meet the Grant Makers’

Attendees representing more than 30 nonprofits from across the Santa Clarita Valley gathered at College of the Canyons’ University Center Friday for the “Meet the Grant Makers” event.

Theresa Zuzevich and the College of the Canyons’ Office of Grants Development hosted the event with the participation of representatives from S. Mark Taper Foundation and the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation and many other local organizations.

Laura Kirchoff describes her work with Circle of Hope during the “Meet the Grant Makers” event held at Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Nancy Zhe, right, describes her equine-assisted work with veterans at Blue Star Ranch as she joins more than 30 nonprofit organizations at the “Meet the Grant Makers” event held at Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The event featured a variety of discussion topics that were geared toward helping attendees discuss their organization’s priorities with potential donors, build partnerships and successfully secure grants and other forms of aid.

Prior to the end of the session, representatives in attendance also had the chance to put what they learned to practice when they enjoyed the opportunity to network.

Kristen Haggins, Program Officer for S. Mark Taper Foundation, left, and Tony Newhall of the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation present information on receiving grants to the attendees representing more than 30 non-profit organizations at the “Meet the Grant Makers” event held at Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It was a great event,” said James Kneblik Jr., College of the Canyons Foundation’s director of development. “We heard from Tony Newhall from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation … and of course, the advice shared by these individuals was invaluable.”

Kneblik Jr. added the event is necessary because it helps organizations connect with the resources they need.

“It was all very practical and usable information that nonprofits — whether they be small, medium or large — can implement,” Kneblik Jr. said, mentioning how inspirational the event and nonprofit leaders were. “I can’t begin to think about what our community would be like without such a vibrant nonprofit community, so I tip my hat to these professionals.”

