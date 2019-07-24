One dead after Newhall traffic collision

A single-vehicle collision in Newhall Wednesday morning resulted in one death, according to officials.

“It was a single-occupant, single-vehicle (crash), and (the driver) was a DOA (dead on arrival),” said Marvin Lim, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “He didn’t hit any other cars.”

The call came in at 7:29 a.m. at the corner at Oak Ridge Drive and Railroad Avenue in Newhall.

“We didn’t actually confirm what he hit, but when the call came in, it was a power pole,” said Lim.

As of 8:20 a.m., all northbound lanes of Railroad Avenue were shutdown as investigators on the scene worked to clear debris and search for the cause of the collision.

As of 8:30 a.m., the identification of the driver has not yet been released, and the cause of the collision was not made known by investigators.