One person was injured and taken to the hospital early Monday morning following a two-vehicle traffic collision in Agua Dulce.



The crash happened about 45 minutes after midnight.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash scene at 1 a.m. and found one of two vehicles near the center divider.



The one patient was taken to the hospital shortly after 1:40 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarhurholt