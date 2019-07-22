Patient receives medical care after jumping off Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital second floor

A man was treated for severe injuries after reports of a patient jumping off the second floor of a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital building Monday evening.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and hospital staff responded to the 23800 block of McBean Parkway sometime around 6:30 p.m. for attempted suicide, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.



“The call went out that a patient adult male jumped out of a second-story window, and the patient did survive the fall,” she said. “The extent of the patient’s injuries are unknown.”



Deputies and hospital security worked together to secure the scene.



Soon after the response, crews were seen working on replacing the second-floor window, which was about 10 feet off the ground.



Mental Health and other Resources for Santa Clarita Valley and Surrounding Areas

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website:

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

This partial list was provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness. For a more complete list, visit SignalSCV.com.

