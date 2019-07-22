Hospital employees look out a second story window that was broken after a suicidal man jumped outy of it at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday evening. Cory Rubin/The SIgnal

Patient receives medical care after jumping off Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital second floor

A man was treated for severe injuries after reports of a patient jumping off the second floor of a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital building Monday evening. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and hospital staff responded to the 23800 block of McBean Parkway sometime around 6:30 p.m. for attempted suicide, according to Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. 

“The call went out that a patient adult male jumped out of a second-story window, and the patient did survive the fall,” she said. “The extent of the patient’s injuries are unknown.” 

Deputies and hospital security worked together to secure the scene. 


Soon after the response, crews were seen working on replacing the second-floor window, which was about 10 feet off the ground. 

Mental Health and other Resources for Santa Clarita Valley and Surrounding Areas

  • College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website: 
  • SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events: 
  • Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page                                                                                                                                               

This partial list was provided by the Santa Clarita Valley Committee on Suicide Prevention, Postvention and Wellness. For a more complete list, visit SignalSCV.com.

