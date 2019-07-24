Public’s help sought in search for attempt murder suspect

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station want the public’s help in finding a man suspected of attempted murder in connection with a 2015 shooting.



Detectives with the specialty unit called COBRA – Career Offenders, Robbery, Burglary Assault – team issued a press release Wednesday in the hope that by “refreshing the case to the public, new leads can be developed that will lead them to the successful apprehension of a wanted fugitive.”



They’re looking for a black man named Kenneth Mitchell, age 30.



On Aug. 28, 2015, at about 8 a.m., Mitchell allegedly drove by a condo complex located on the 28000 block of Sarabande Lane in Canyon Country, and fired a handgun at a male adult victim, striking him in the leg, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, wrote in the press release.



The suspect then fled the scene, and has remained outstanding to this date, she said.



Detectives are seeking ANY new leads that may assist in locating suspect Kenneth Mitchell.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Finn at (661) 255-1121 ext. 5153.



