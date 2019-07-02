Registration now open for 2019 Santa Clarita Marathon

Registration is now open for the 2019 Santa Clarita Marathon, the city announced Monday.



The marathon, an official qualifying race for the Boston is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3, and those interested in participating can register online at scmarathon.org.



Saturday races will include the 5K and 10K and Sunday will include the marathon, half-marathon and the mayor’s walk, which is a 3-mile community walk that does not require much training, according to the Santa Clarita Marathon website.



The theme, as described on the website, is superheroes and is dubbed “City of Santa Clarita’s Heroes Marathon Weekend.”



Runners can also visit more than 30 health-related vendors and information booths and pick up race bibs and T-shirts during a health and fitness expo on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.



Online registration is set to close Oct. 27 at 11 p.m. A final chance to register will be at the expo, where 5K and 10K runners must register on Nov. 1 and marathon and half-marathon participants on Nov. 2. There is no race-day registration.



For more information, visit scmarathon.org.

