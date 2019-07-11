Republican residents invited to meet congressional candidates

The California primary is less than eight months away and one local club is offering Republican residents of the Santa Clarita Valley the opportunity to meet and mingle with the candidates who could challenge Rep. Katie Hill in 2020.

This month’s meeting of the Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated is set for Saturday, July 20, and will feature congressional candidates Suzette Martinez Valladares, Mike Garcia, Angela Underwood-Jacobs and Mark Cripe at The Oaks Club, located at 26550 Heritage View Lane in Valencia.

Check-in and networking begins at 9:15 a.m., and will be followed by a buffet breakfast and the program, according to club officials.

“Each of the candidates gets two or three minutes to say a quick intro about themselves, and then a Q-&-A session will be held,” said Linda Viser, the club’s vice president. “Every candidate will have an opportunity to answer the same question, so it’ll probably be about a 35-minute process.”

The event costs $20 for Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated members and $25 for non-members. There’s a special discounted fee of $10 if you attend and are younger than 25, according to Viser, and a breakfast buffet is included with the ticket.

“We want to get the best candidate out there for the 2020 election,” she said. “We have four people running, and we have the time, so we want to get to know each of the candidates so we can make the best choice for the Republican Party in the election.”

Viser asked that interested residents reserve their spot at the meeting by contacting 661-347-1015 or emailing [email protected]