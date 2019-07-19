Rob McFerren: The California Craft Brewers Association

The California Craft Brewers Association, or the CCBA, has the most members of any state craft brewers association in the United States. Formed in 1989, the CCBA’s purpose is to connect and empower the craft brewers of California through advocacy, education and communication. Based in the state’s capital, the CCBA has more than 980 California craft breweries to represent and advocate for in Sacramento.

The primary function of the CCBA is to monitor legislative activity at the state Capitol and provide a single and coherent political voice representing the interests of all California craft breweries.

Each year, numerous bills that could have a negative effect on small independent California breweries that are mainly sponsored by big corporate beer are opposed by the CCBA.

Craft breweries in California have contributed well over $9 billion to the state’s economy and that dollar amount is growing at a fast pace!

The CCBA also puts on craft beer events such as the Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza, featuring unlimited craft beer tastings along with four days of great live music!

Part of the proceeds from Bluesapalooza helps to benefit the CCBA, which is a nonprofit trade organization.

Another craft beer event is the beer festival at the California Craft Beer Summit in Long Beach, slated for Sept. 14, featuring more than 170 California craft breweries pouring more than 500 different beers.

There’s a lot going on in California behind the scenes related to craft beer, which could affect small craft breweries, so support your local breweries and enjoy some great craft beer!

Life’s short, drink craft!

