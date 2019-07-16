SCV Chamber hosting Congresswoman Hill for forum

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce today announced it’s hosting Rep. Katie Hill, D-Santa Clarita, as part of its Current Affairs Forum series on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The forum is an exclusive, free event for SCV Chamber members.

“The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley and our core mission focuses on being the voice of business,” said Nancy Starczyk, Chair of the Board for the SCV Chamber. “Our Current Affairs Forums are part of the benefits of being a member of the SCV Chamber. Part of the Chamber membership benefits is to create direct access for our members to engage with our elected officials.”

Congresswoman Hill serves in several leadership positions and on important committees, including the House Armed Services, Oversight and the Science, Space and Technology Committees. Hill was also elected by her colleagues to be the freshman co-representative to leadership in the 116th Congress and was the first Member-elect to present the Democratic Weekly Address.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our local businesses to have a conversation with our Congresswoman,” said Ivan Volschenk, managing partner of Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber. “What happens at the federal level has direct, real-world impacts on our local businesses.”

The Chamber’s Current Affairs Forum with Hill will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 3-4 p.m. The location is being finalized and will be announced shortly. Any SCV Chamber member who’d like to register for the event can email [email protected] Advance registration is required, and space is limited. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

