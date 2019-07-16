SCV Child & Family Center thanks outgoing board, welcomes new members

The Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center welcomed its newest board members Thursday at the Sand Canyon Country Club, while also saying “thank you” to several board members who completed their terms.

The Child & Family Center collaborates with a variety of agencies, including local school districts, local, county and state government representatives, various social service agencies, and law enforcement, to provide services that range from behavioral help to domestic violence counseling.

Michael Berger introduces Cheri Fleming at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, officiated the ceremony, which included recognition for outgoing board President Michael Berger, who passed the gavel to 2019-20 board President Cheri Fleming.

“The Child & Family Center plays an important role in strengthening our families,” Wilk said of the organization. “Whether it be youth, mental health services or by empowering those victimized by domestic violence, the Child & Family Center is here to serve.”

Berger gave all the credit to Child & Family Center staff and its leadership under center CEO Joan Aschoff, and also expressed pride in what the center was able to accomplish in the last two years.

State Senator Scott Wilk presents Michael Berger with a resolution at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“The merger with the Domestic Violence Center has to play a big role in the accomplishments of the center,” Berger said. “Once the (Child & Family Center) started to meet with the board and the individuals over at the Domestic Violence Center, we realized that the merger would be beneficial … that, for me, was one of the biggest highlights.”

Jonathan Ahmadi addresses the outgoing board members at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The merger helped the center expand its services, which has continued in 2019 with CFC now also offering programs in the Antelope Valley region. The center also is undergoing a national accreditation process.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and representatives for Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, and county 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger were also on hand to thank board members and present certificates of appreciation.

State Sen. Scott Wilk swears in the executive leadership of Michael Berger, Steve Zimmer, Chris Blazey, Marc Winger and Cheri Fleming at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

The new or returning members for the nonprofit’s governing board include Staci Daniels-Sommers, Steve Sturgeon, Aida Weinstein and David Wong.

The center also recently created “term limits” for its board membership, which resulted in several longtime members stepping down, including Barbara Cochran, Bill Cooper, Ken Kreyenhagen, Nick Lentini, Ginger LeVang and Irene Thomas-Johnson.

State Senator Scott Wilk swears in new and returning board members Aida Weinstein, Dr. David Wong and Steve Zimmer at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

CFC staff and board members are working on plans for the nonprofit’s upcoming third annual Trike Derby, which was started by Lentini, and scheduled to take place Sept. 21.

For more information about the event, or the services the CFC offers to the community, call 661-259-9439.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith speaks at the Child & Family Center board installation at Sand Canyon Country Club Thursday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal



