Shoplifting suspect arrested for felony after deputies find drugs at jail

A shoplifting suspect was also arrested on a felony drug possession charge after deputies allegedly discovered narcotics on him at the Sheriff’s Station.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of shoplifting Friday around 6:15 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, where the suspect, a 36-year-old Panorama City man, was allegedly using a tool to remove security tags from clothing merchandise.

The man was arrested on charges of shoplifting and possession of burglary tools, both misdemeanor offenses, and the suspect was, at this point, en route to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies asked the suspect if he had any narcotics on his person, and the suspect said no.

However, when the suspect was searched at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, deputies reported finding “a baggie of methamphetamine on his person,” according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff’s Station officials also reported that the suspect was found to have two warrants in the system for his arrest, totaling $150,000.

He’s currently being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

