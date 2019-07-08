Smith, Wilk to join VIA at second annual State of the State

The Valley Industry Association is set to host its second annual State of the State presentation Tuesday, July 23 with local elected officials.



The luncheon event will take place at 11:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.



VIA, which offers the Santa Clarita Valley business community the opportunity to collaborate on a broad range of business issues, will be joined by state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who represents the 21st Senate District, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, who represents the 38th Assembly District.



Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the State of the State presentation.



The local State of the State event follows the February State of the State speech by Gov. Gavin Newson, who announced issues that directly affect the SCV, including the state’s high-speed rail project and the proposed Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta water tunnels.



Both Smith and Wilk voiced their thoughts and concerns over the subjects at the time and are expected to discuss similar topics at the July 23 luncheon event.



Those interested in attending should make reservations no later than Thursday, July 18. An attendance fee for members is $50 and $65 for non-members. Reservations can be made to the VIA office by calling 661-294-8088 or by email at [email protected].