Trinity purchases 9-acre campus, building

Trinity Classical Academy officials recently announced the $14.8 million purchase of the school’s facility located at its present campus in the Rye Canyon Business Park in Valencia.



The campus was purchased from their former landlord, NorthPark Community Church, a 9-acre property with a 48,000-square-foot building.



“We’ve actually been waiting to purchase where we’ve been renting for quite some time,” said Liz Caddow, founder and head of school for Trinity Classical Academy. “We’ve been at NorthPark Community Church over the last couple of years … talking with them on how we could afford it, and we worked it all out.”



The school now owns nine of the 11 acres on the property (NorthPark Community Church will continue to occupy 2 acres of the land), with plans to build an additional 46,000-square-foot facility on the grounds.



Caddow said they hope to use the other 46,000-square-foot building space for a gymnasium, along with other classes and science labs.



“We feel super grateful to our community, our Trinity community and those who have given to our mission,” Caddow said. “It couldn’t have been accomplished without people’s generosity.”



Caddow said the purchasing of the building was a dream come true and unexpected from where the school started 18 years ago, with only 28 kindergarten-through-second-grade students and a nonpermanent campus.



To start the school, Caddow says she and her husband, Wally, who is now the school’s managing and communications director, sold their home to keep the school running during its infancy.



“Then people came on board and wanted to be a part of what we’re doing,” she said. “We’ve grown, but (we’d) been in a variety of locations.”



The school is now home to 565 students in grades TK-12. To date, Trinity has 221 graduates, all of whom have been accepted to a four-year college or university; and 10% of Trinity graduates have gone on to play a sport at the university level, while many others have received scholarships to pursue music, theater and design, according to a school news release.



“I feel so grateful to the Lord, and I had no idea this is what he wanted to do,” Caddow said. “It really is beautiful. Owning our campus enables us to better serve our current students and build for the future of those students that continue to come to Trinity.”

For more information about Trinity Classical Academy, visit their website at www.trinityclassicalacademy.com.